UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Parkers Crossroads
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 22 North near Parkers Crossroads.
According to the THP, the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 a.m.
THP says one person was killed and another injured in the crash.
THP has not identified the individuals involved in the crash at this time.
