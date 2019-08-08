UPDATE: 1 killed, 1 injured in crash near Parkers Crossroads

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning on Highway 22 North near Parkers Crossroads.

According to the THP, the two-vehicle crash happened around 10:45 a.m.

THP says one person was killed and another injured in the crash.

THP has not identified the individuals involved in the crash at this time.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online as more information becomes available.