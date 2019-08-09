Community gathers to remember fallen deputy a year later

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A local community gathers to remember a fallen deputy a year later.

Family, friends, and employees of the Dyer County Sheriff’s Department came together Friday for a memorial lunch honoring Deputy Clint Wallace, who died a year ago in a car accident.

Wallace’s mother, Patty Harris, said this memorial was for his first birthday in heaven.

“I just appreciate everyone so much,” Harris said. “They were so good when my son passed away, and this is very special to me.”

Wallace’s oldest daughter, Jenna Wallace, looks back on the good times.

“He was, I don’t even know, he was amazing,” Jenna said. “He was a really great dad. He loved to spend time with us, and we used to play chess all the time. He taught me how to hunt, and I love it too.”

Community members came out to buy lunch and support the family. Some also pre-ordered special shirts.

“Clint was a veteran in the armed services, special forces. He served our country. He was top notch, both as an officer and as a soldier,” said Sheriff Box, who worked with Wallace after he left the military.

Not only was Wallace passionate about his work as a deputy, but “he was [also] a hard worker, a loving dad, he was a good provider, he was a great outdoorsman,” according to Harris.

“He loved to hunt, always hunted. He actually took her not too long ago before it happened, and she loved it. She takes after him,” Wallace said.

All proceeds help with buying food, medicine and special equipment for the Dyer County Sheriff’s K-9 unit.