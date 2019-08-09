Congressman David Kustoff visits West TN, talks constituent concerns

JACKSON, Tenn.– Congressman David Kustoff makes some a few stops in Jackson, Friday including one at WBBJ-TV.

Congressman Kustoff spoke with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News about concerns from his constituents.

The main focus for Kustoff’s visit to West Tennessee is healthcare, especially rural healthcare and the opioid epidemic in Tennessee.

Kustoff said people are concerned about hospitals closing in rural areas and its effects on local towns.

He also mentioned the approximate opioid overdoses across the state.

“In the last two years, in 2017, we had overdose deaths of almost 1,300 people across Tennessee,” said Congressman Kustoff.

Kustoff says he’ll continue to talk to constituents to create effective legislation to tackle the opioid epidemic.