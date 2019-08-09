Crockett County building depth throughout the roster for 2019

ALAMO, Tenn. — Friday night’s are always an event in Crockett County as players and coaches are ready to get back out on the gridiron.

A new season always brings about new challenges, and one the Cavaliers are emphasizing right now is improving their depth. The Cavs do have two key members of their offensive attack returning, seniors Luke Pratt and Josh Owens, but they will need others to step in and fill important roles.

The region schedule does not provide an easy task for Crockett County, having to deal with Dyersburg and Haywood. In order to remain competitive in such a tough region, the Cavaliers know it’s going to have to take a full team effort.

Coming up soon, Crockett County will take on Covington in the Dyersburg Jamboree on August 16.