Crockett, Henry counties receive USDA grants for water treatments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Congressman David Kustoff announced USDA investments in three West Tennessee counties to go toward updating water systems and availability.

In a news release, Kustoff says the money is designated for Henry County, Crockett County and Tipton County. Funding includes $13,729,000 in loans and $2,826,000 in grants available to the areas.

The project in Henry County will go toward upgrading wastewater collection systems and the water treatment plant in Paris. The release says modifications at the wastewater treatment plant will include the conversion of a holding pond to an equalization basin, an equipment upgrade, and other improvements.

In Crockett County, the release says the project is expected to replace about 10 miles of water lines, which have suffered failures over the past year and could have resulted in unreliable or unsafe water supplies.

The Tipton County project is intended to make the water distribution system safer and more efficient after flooding caused a disruption to service.