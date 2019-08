JACKSON, Tenn.– It was another great night at “The Amp” in downtown Jackson.

Friday night’s free concert was put on by the Stacy Mitchhart Band.

“You see all sorts of different people coming and hanging out and enjoying free concerts and great food. Some people bring in their own drinks making it extra fun, even if you’ve had a bad week, it’s good to end here,” said concert goer, Caleb Vivio.

The next “Amp” concert will be on on August 23.