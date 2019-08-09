Jackson police seek man in Dollar General theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man they say was involved in a recent theft from a local store.

Surveillance video from August 3 captures the unidentified man conceal items in a black backpack at Dollar General, located at 581 Old Hickory Boulevard, before running from the store, according to a news release from the Jackson Police Department.

The man left the scene in a gray Chevrolet Malibu, according to police.

Police describe the person of interest as a black man with a thin build wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and a red cap.

Anyone who can identify the man is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).