Scott Mitchel Cahill

Scott Mitchel Cahill was born in San Diego, California on September 7, 1961. His father, Lionel Albert Cahill, was a career Navy man, so Scott and his mother, Francis Coletta “Kelly” Cahill and his brother and two sisters moved often during his childhood. Although he called Boston home, he attended high school in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Following his family’s tradition of service, Scott entered the United States Army and spent the next 21 years of his life serving his country, eventually achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2, but not before serving as a member of the Special Forces. His stint in the military took him around the globe, finding him in Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, just to name a few of his destinations. The Army recognized his dedication and rewarded it with numerous medals and commendations including the Army Commendation Medal (3rd Award), the Army Achievement Medal (4th Award), the Army Good Conduct Medal (4th Award), the National Defense Service Medal and the Southwest Asia Service Medal with 2 Bronze Service Stars as well as the Noncommissioned Officer’s Professional Development Ribbon with Numeral 3 and the Army Service Ribbon. Scott also earned the Overseas Service Ribbon, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badges for both the M-16 and the Grenade Bar, the Air Assault Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-W Bar, and the US Army Gold Recruiter Badge with 1 Sapphire Achievement Star. The government of Kuwait and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia recognized his service by awarding him the Kuwait Liberation Medal from each of their countries. The end of his active service found him beginning a new chapter in his life when he met and married Janice McReynolds on September 22, 2011.

Despite his rich military heritage and service, there was much more to Scott’s life than that. He attended Amazing Life Church in Savannah and worked tirelessly with the Wounded Warriors Project for many years after his retirement from the service – but he also enjoyed boating and fishing, golfing and traveling in their RV, especially if the trip meant he would see his beloved Boston Red Sox or New England Patriots in action. And, of course, there always had to be time for playing with Pesky, their Italian Grey Hound/Dachshund mix.

Scott passed from this life to the next Monday, August 5, 2019 at the age of 57 years, 10 months, and 29 days. He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Jan and his mother Kelly Cahill, his children Paul Cahill, Ryan Cahill, Erin Cahill and her husband Eric, and Casey Cahill, as well as his brother Robert Cahill and Robert’s wife Diane, and his sister Kim Cahill Martin. He also leaves five grandchildren, Caitlin, Patrick, Sean, Audrey, and Leah.

Scott was proceeded in death by his father and his sister Dana Cahill Trail.

Memorial donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ donate.

Services will be held on August 12, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Shackelford Funeral Directors of Savannah in Savannah, Tennessee, with Marvin Norris, Will McReynolds officiating.