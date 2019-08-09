Search for inmate escapee Curtis Ray Watson continues

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for an inmate who escaped West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Lauderdale County Wednesday and is now accused of killing and sexually assaulting a prison employee.

A news conference was held Friday afternoon to relay updated information on the search of escapee Curtis Ray Watson.

“We understand that there is a lot of frustration out there right as we are in the third day of our search for this very violent fugitive,” said Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Keli McAlister. “I can guarantee you whatever frustration that is felt out there that it is ten-fold by the men and women who are doing the searches and interviews looking for Curtis Watson.”

He was serving a 15-year sentence on charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated child abuse.

According to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Watson is a suspect in the death of Tennessee Department of Correction employee Debra Johnson.

“Ms. Johnson was a dedicated public servant, a correctional professional who devoted 38 years of her life to public service enhancing public safety for Tennessee,” said Tylee Tracer, Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Department of Correction. “We are working around the clock to bring justice to the Johnson family.”

“At this time there have been no credible sightings of Mr. Watson,” McAlister said.

Authorities say it’s important for the community to be vigilant at all times.

“Especially as we head into the weekend,” McAlister said. “A lot of folks are going to be spending more time outside. We want you to keep your eyes opened, keep your ears open, know what is going on in your neighborhood especially for the people who live near the prison area.”

“The Department of Correction, TBI, Department of Safety and law enforcement will not stop until we find this individual,” Tracer said.

Watson should be considered extremely dangerous. If you see him or know where he is, call 911 or the TBI. A combined reward of $52,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.