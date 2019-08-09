Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Penny McKinney

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Penny McKinney.

McKinney says her whole life she has wanted to be a teacher, and has been now for the last 16 years.

“I have compassion for people, and I just see people out there that, you know, some people don’t give them enough time,” said McKinney. “And I just want to make a difference in people’s lives.”

Prior to being a teacher, McKinney taught music to youth in churches and still continues that now.

As a Special Education and Reading Intervention Teacher at Liberty Technology Magnet High School, she helps students who need a little extra push, especially in reading.

“Reading has always been my forte, because facts are you can’t do anything in life,” said McKinney.

McKinney will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in August, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

