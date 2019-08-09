USA Championship Wrestling event to be held in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Slams, choke holds, pile drivers and more are coming to the Hub City, Saturday night.

USA Championship Wrestling is throwing the “Monster Bash” wrestling event at Oman Arena.

Making appearances will be longtime duo Jerry “The King” Lawler and the “Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart facing off against “The Boogeyman.”

“Jackson, Tennessee was somewhere that we frequented like once every month,” Hart said. “We were up here once month, it was like our big family too.”

The event begins Saturday at 7 p.m. at Oman Arena in Jackson, and parking is free.