Warming Up Through the Weekend

Weather Update – 6:15 p.m. – Friday, August 9th

Scattered showers have been off-and-on throughout the day in West Tennessee but there have been very few thunderstorms this afternoon! Keep an umbrella handy just in case with showers likely to continue but gradually tapering off in the evening. There’s drier weather coming through this weekend but that will trade off with the extreme heat by next week!

TONIGHT

A few showers will linger into the evening with a stray thunderstorm possible overnight. Overall, the chance for rain will gradually diminish overnight and through Saturday morning with drier weather expected by Saturday afternoon and evening. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s by sunrise.

Expect a slight chance for rain tomorrow, with temperatures continuing a warming trend through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday, but with oppressive humidity those temperatures will feel like 102 degrees! The heat will be even worse on Monday – stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the forecast heat index and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

