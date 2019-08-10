Basketball camp held for kids in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – A basketball camp was held in Jackson Saturday morning.

Bounce Back Youth Basketball Camp is a free event open to children. The camp has been held for more than 10 years.

Councilman Johnny Dodd says not only does the camp offer basketball training, but this camp also teaches kids important life skills.

“We bring them speakers to talk to them about life in general,” said Dodd. “People that have experienced things in their personal life but they bounced back to be a productive citizen in our community.”

Dodd says he wants to thank all the sponsors for the basketball camp.