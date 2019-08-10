Heat Advisories Into The Weekend

Saturday August, 10th, 2019 9:30 a.m.

Heat advisories will be going out over the weekend as dangerous heat moves our way. Right now, a heat advisory is in effect Sunday morning through Tuesday night. Heat indicies will climb to dangerous levels over the weekend at around 102-103 degrees Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We will see a peak in the heat by Monday afternoon as heat index readings will go to around 112! Heat is known as the “silent killer” because heat illness causes hundreds to thousands of deaths each year, so take extra caution over the next couple of days.

A boundary that provided enough ingredients for showers and thunderstorms to develop yesterday is stalled out over the area. There’s drier weather coming through this weekend but that will trade for extreme heat next week!

Expect a slight chance for rain today, with temperatures continuing a warming trend through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s on Saturday, but with oppressive humidity those temperatures will feel like 102 degrees at 3 o’clock! The heat will be even worse on Monday with a heat index that could be close to 110°F, perhaps the hottest weather of Summer for parts of West Tennessee.

