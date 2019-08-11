BREAKING: Escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson in custody

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — According to TBI officials, escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson is now in custody.

Watson, 44, escaped from West Tennessee State Penitentiary on Wednesday.

Watson was a person of interest in the Wednesday homicide of Debra Johnson, 64, who worked as a correctional administrator at the prison.

He was serving a 15-year sentence on a charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Watson was wanted in charges of murder, burglary and sexual battery.

His sentence began in 2012, and he was scheduled to be released in 2025.

A $57,000 reward was set for his capture after the escape.

Although there had been over 300 tips, one credible sighting in Henning led to Watson’s capture Sunday morning.

Updates about his capture will be posted as available.