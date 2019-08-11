Gun owners test skills in self defense exercise and competition

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–“IDPA shoots are kind of like a real scenario what you’d run into, where you need to defend yourself to some degree,” match director Randy Wallace said.

The International Defensive Pistol Association held a Sunday afternoon self defense exercise at the Tennessee Sports Foundation.

The exercise featured multiple scenarios and set ups to give participants different experiences and ways to practice.

“Sometimes we’ll shoot on the move, shoot from behind the barricade where you try to protect yourself as much as possible. When we shoot, we try to shoot the worst threats to you first, as opposed to the least threats. We set up no shoot targets that resemble the good guys, and you want to avoid shooting those,” Wallace said.

Wallace says it’s important to practice with your weapon, “that’s the weapon you’re gonna be using to defend yourself if you need to. You want to practice with the weapon you usually carry or that you have in your home.”

The exercise was also a friendly firing competition.