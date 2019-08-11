Sighting of Watson confirmed in Henning
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials say there has been a confirmed sighting of escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson in Henning early Sunday morning.
According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, photos were provided by a resident.
Watson was seen to have changed clothes, dressed in camouflage bib overalls, a hat and a camp backpack.
TDOC says the resident notified authorities after spotting Watson on their property.
The TBI says the reward for his capture has been increased to $57,000.
Watson is to be considered dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him. Instead call 911.