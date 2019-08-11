Sighting of Watson confirmed in Henning

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Officials say there has been a confirmed sighting of escaped inmate Curtis Ray Watson in Henning early Sunday morning.

According to the Tennessee Department of Correction, photos were provided by a resident.

Watson was seen to have changed clothes, dressed in camouflage bib overalls, a hat and a camp backpack.

TDOC says the resident notified authorities after spotting Watson on their property.

The TBI says the reward for his capture has been increased to $57,000.

Watson is to be considered dangerous. Do not approach him if you see him. Instead call 911.