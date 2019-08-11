Wrestling fans pack Oman Arena Saturday nght

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wrestling fans, young and old, filled the Oman Arena Saturday night for a fight.

“I like to watch wrestling, and I’ve been watching since I was a kid,” said wrestling fan Jimmy Obrman.

The USA Championship wrestling event featured several matches, merchandise tables, and an appearance from “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart, manager of Jerry Lawler.

“It’s great to be back in Jackson, Tennessee at the Oman Arena! We used to be here almost 40 years ago wrestling, when I managed Jerry Lawler and fought against him,” Hart said.

Fans enthused about their favorite wrestlers.

“I like Lawler when he throws the fireball, and I hope he does it too. Boogeyman and the Starr Twins are also good. Young group of guys, they’re awesome,” said fan William Armstrong.

“Jerry Lawler and the Starr Twins, I hope they win,” Obrman said.

“Boogeyman and Lawler. I can’t wait to see that match. I think it’s gonna be an excellent match, and I’m hoping Boogeyman wins,” said fan Christopher Elliott.

Wrestlers were pumped for the fight, and shared their excitement.

“The best thing about the Starr Twins is that we have a move called the monkey flip clothesline. As crazy as it sounds, it actually very organized and easy,” said wrestlers Matt and Nate Starr.

And even some smack talk.

“Tonight, I’m defending my USA heavyweight championship. This is gonna be mine for a long time. I’m locking up with a guy named Draven Lee, who goes out there and paints his face like a circus freak,” said wrestler L.T. Faulk.

Fans enjoyed their time at the fight.