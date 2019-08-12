2 in custody after meth, stolen property found in Haywood County

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people are in custody after nearly one pound of methamphetamine is found at a home in Haywood County.

In a news release, the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force says Carol Morris, 44, and Christopher Rogers, 29, are currently in custody in the Haywood County Jail after investigators searched a Fayette Corner Road home Friday.

The release says investigators received information that drugs were being sold in large quantities at the Danceyville community home while Morris was out of jail on probation for a previous methamphetamine-related charge in Hardeman County.

The release says investigators found 13 ounces of meth, Xanax bars, electronic scales, baggies, stolen property, two vehicles and a large amount of money believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.

The arrests come shortly after both the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office and the Brownsville Police Department assigned investigators to partner with the Drug Task Force.

The arrests, less than a month after the addition of two Haywood County investigators, are the result of one of the largest meth busts in the county, according to the release.

Morris is currently held without bond on a pending violation of probation charge, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to sell, possession of schedule IV narcotics with intent to sell, and theft of property.

Rogers is held in lieu of $250,000 bond and is charged with possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to sell, possession of schedule IV with intent to sell, and theft of property.