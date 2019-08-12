David Ray Thompson 1958 – 2019. David Ray Thompson, age 61, resident of Somerville, passed away Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis. Funeral Services for Mr. Thompson will be conducted at 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Greg Artz officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Thompson will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland. David was born February 18, 1958 to Elzie and Christine Thompson He lived his life in Fayette County and started work at an early age, working on the farms of Richard Ozier, Tommy Fowler, Ralph Myers and Willie German. In 1988, David began carpentry work with his brother, Earnest Hogan. He worked as a carpenter until he became unable to work. David loved to talk. He was a people-person and never met a stranger. He liked to help anyone. David loved country music, his work and gardening.

Mr. Thompson is survived by six sisters, Shirley Thompson of Laconia, TN, Sue Thompson of Laconia, TN, Tena Busby of Somerville, TN, Frances Kimery of Moscow, TN, Faye Jones of Moscow, TN, Edna Simpson of Savannah, TN; four brothers, Bobby Thompson of Laconia, TN, Robert Thompson of Laconia, TN, Billy Thompson of Whiteville, TN, Richard Thompson of Macon, TN; three nephews, four nieces, eleven great-nephews, ten great-nieces and three great-great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers and one sister. Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jonathan Hogan, Douglas Hogan, Allan Thompson, Ray Hogan, Junior Busby and Richard Thompson. The family requests that memorials be directed to the Fayette County Chapter of the American Cancer Society, c/o Christine Parks, 402 Midland Street, Somerville, TN 38068. Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.