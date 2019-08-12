Excessive Heat And Humidity Today

Weather Update: Monday, August 12:



Another hot and humid day is on the way for all of West Tennessee. In fact, today will easily and likely be the hottest day of the year. Temperatures will likely climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. A broad ridge aloft will add suppression along with dew points in the mid 70s will combine to create dangerous heat and humidity. Heat Index this afternoon will be well over 100°F much of the afternoon. In fact, the range we expect is between 105-110°. This is very dangerous. A few tips this afternoon. Make sure you stay well hydrated if you much be outdoors for any extended amount of time, Make sure you take frequent breaks, wearing bright colored clothing is helpful. Try to limit strenuous activity to mid to early morning or later this evening after the sun starts to set. There is a slight chance of isolated storms towards the Tennessee River, but don’t hold your breath! A much better chance arrives tomorrow.



