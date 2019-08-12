Excessive Heat Warning And Strong Storms Tuesday

Monday August, 12th 2019: 7:23 p.m.

Dangerous heat continues into Tuesday as an excessive heat warning is in place for all of west Tennessee. This means several hours at or above 110 degrees for our heat index readings. Persons over the west Tennessee area should be extremely careful while outside. Don’t forget about pets. Bring them in if possible.

Starting late morning, we will be right back to heat indicies above 100 degrees and stay there for several hours. A few spotty areas will get some storms late day as a cold front

approaches the area.

Rain Chances will increase into Tuesday Evening along with a low risk of severe storms. Timing looks to start around 3 p.m. for northwest Tennessee to around I-40 generally aroundthe 5 p.m. drive home. Storms continue to push south into the Tennessee river areas 6 to 9 p.m. and finally exiting west Tennessee by around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

