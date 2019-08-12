Local mothers celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

JACKSON, Tenn.–World Breastfeeding Week just wrapped up, yet a local health department is celebrating mothers.

Local mothers were pampered with a free lunch, goodie bags and manicures by the Empire Beauty School of Jackson at the Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department. The American Academy of Pediatrics says breast feeding brings several benefits for babies and mothers; such as: reduced risk of asthma, obesity, ear and respiratory infections, type two diabetes, and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“We are here for all moms. At the WIC center people can come and we’ve got a breast feeding peer counselor on staff. We’ve also got a breast feeding coordinator on staff. They are here to walk these moms through the process. Being a new mom can be stressful. It can be very scary and we have staff that are here to help,” said Mallory Cooke, PIO for Jackson Madison County Regional Health Department.

Mothers can call or text the Tennessee Breastfeeding Hotline at 855-4BFMOMS to get any questions answered.