Funeral Services for Mr. s, of Cedar Grove, Tennessee will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 1:00 P.M., at the Seats Chapel Holiness Church in Cedar Grove, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

Lue Wilbert Seats was the second child born to the union of Mr. Ernest Seats and Mrs. Rebecca Douglas Seats of Carroll County Tennessee on February 19, 1923.

On Thursday evening, August 8, 2019 at 5:05 p.m., a great soul, Mr. Lue Wilbert Seats, age 96; went home to be with the Lord. He was comfortable, peaceful, well taken care of and merely went to sleep at the Lexington Manor Nursing Home in Lexington, Tennessee.

He was educated in the Henderson County School System. He was a firm, nurturing father and demonstrated for his family, perseverance, faith, strength and a strong sense of dignity and pride.

He had been a farmer of large acreages and nurtured and groomed farm animals in his earlier years. He also delighted in growing cotton, vegetables and flowers and was also able to influence, transform and transport generations of students touching countless lives as a Henderson County, Tennessee School bus driver for almost 50 years.

Preceding him in death was his beloved wife Elizabeth White Seats, the mother of his four children; his youngest daughter Omega, who slipped away as an infant, and his second daughter, Juanita Inez Seats Chunn; his second wife, Mae Nell Mylan Seats, his Father and Mother Ernest and Rebecca Seats; Siblings, Ernest, Jr., Floyd, Leon, Vertha Mae, Gracie and Irene, and his grandson, James Victor Smith.

Left to mourn his passing but to cherish his life are: his elder daughter, Dr. Doris Barlow (Ret. Col. Dr. Joe Barlow), Hendersonville, TN; Ora L. Easley (Rev. Dr. William W. Easley, Jr.), Nashville, TN and Robert Lewis Seats, (special friend LaSalle Gauldin) Cedar Grove, TN; his grandchildren; Cynthia Renee Chunn Johnson (John Johnson), Nashville, TN, William W. Easley, III, (Sonja E. Tyler), Upper Marlboro, MD and a cadre of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 11:00 A.M., until time of service.

