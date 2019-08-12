Man in custody after allegedly breaking into vacant building

JACKSON, Tenn. — A man is in custody after police surrounded a building Monday morning in east Jackson.

Police say they were notified by a concerned citizen just before 10:30 a.m. that a man had entered an empty building on East College Street.

Investigators say the homeless man had broken a window to get inside the building.

Police say the man was talking with investigators but refused to come out of the building.

“So, after some negotiations, he did surrender and was taken into custody, and he’s going to face charges of vandalism and criminal trespassing,” said Jackson Police Department Deputy Chief Tyreece Miller.

No injuries were reported.