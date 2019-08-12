Mugshots : Madison County : 08/09/19 – 08/12/19

1/35 Martavius Bachus Schedule I & VI drug violations, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/35 William Taylor Prohibited weapons, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/35 Amar Johnson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/35 Antonius Carter Harassment domestic assault



5/35 Ayanna Tipler Aggravated domestic assault

6/35 Billy Kendall Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/35 Carikos Woolfork Simple domestic assault

8/35 Charles Bond Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/35 Charles Greer Violation of probation

10/35 Chloe Bradley Violation of probation

11/35 Cornell Browder Aggravated assault

12/35 David Worth Driving on revoked/suspended license



13/35 Dedrick House Shoplifting, criminal trespass, violation of probation, failure to appear

14/35 Dontel Douglas Simple domestic assault

15/35 Doretha Graves Assault

16/35 Elliott Chandler Firearm used in dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, schedule I & II drug violations



17/35 Evette Johnson Violation of probation

18/35 Franteshia Pollard Violation of probation

19/35 Garrison Rogers Failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

20/35 Hassan Norris Fugitive-hold for other agency



21/35 Jaleel Swain Resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/35 Jerry Transou Simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

23/35 Jonathan Hudkins Contraband in penal institution, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, schedule II & VI drug violations

24/35 Joshua Buchanan Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



25/35 Kadarius Davis Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

26/35 Lashaysheion Thomas Theft of property

27/35 Lydia Kapunan Shoplifting

28/35 Marcus Boyd Violation of community corrections



29/35 Martez Ayers Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, theft under $999

30/35 Michael Brown Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

31/35 Mykhalo Zhylyak Prohibited weapons, criminal trespass, shoplifting

32/35 Roosevelt Swain Public intoxication



33/35 Ryan Richmond Simple domestic assault, simple possession/casual exchange

34/35 Suri Jelks Evading arrest, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

35/35 Winston Murphy Simple domestic assault, vandalism







































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/09/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/12/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.