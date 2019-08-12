TBI offers reward in Paris cold case homicide investigation

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward in the ongoing investigation of a 2001 homicide of a 72-year-old woman.

Etta Etheridge was found unresponsive June 8, 2001, in her home in the 300 block of Rison Street in Paris, according to the TBI. Her death was ruled a homicide.

TBI agents and investigators with the Paris Police Department continue to investigate the case and have discovered new evidence and leads, according to a news release.

The TBI is now offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest, prosecution and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.