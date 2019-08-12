Tips for staying cool in West Tennessee heat

JACKSON, Tenn. — August in West Tennessee means higher temperatures and even higher heat indices. So how can you stay cool and healthy in the heat?

Let’s start with the kids. If they’re playing on the playground, check to make sure the equipment isn’t too hot.

Make sure they’re wearing light colored clothes and shoes that will protect their feet.

Infants and children are especially vulnerable to dehydration. Make sure to give them plenty of water, and if they start getting red in the face or fussy, take them inside.

Older adults are also at risk for getting sick in the heat.

“Those older adults tend to stay cold all the time and don’t know how hot it is when they get outside, so they overheat very easily,” said Shelley Hale, director of the Agency on Aging and Disability.

Hale says it’s always good to go and check on your neighbors and family members when it gets this hot.

There are also senior centers open across West Tennessee where older adults can stay cool during the day.

We can’t forget about another part of the family — our pets. One of the biggest things to keep in mind is your dog’s feet.

“Carry your dog, or park closer, so they don’t have to walk as far on the asphalt,” said Wendy Pickett, president of Saving the Animals Together. “Or put boots on them. Some people might think it looks silly, but it works.”

Pickett says to look out for heavy panting and keep playtime outside to earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

Dogs can also be prone to sunburn, so find a shady spot at the park and keep them cool as much as possible.

If you’re looking for a place to cool down this summer, the library is a great place.

The Jackson-Madison County Library is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.