Billy C. Little, age 86 of Paris, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at his residence. His funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at McEvoy Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Kesley of West Wood Pentecostal Church of God officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM-2:00 PM Wednesday prior to the service.

Billy C. Little was born September 25, 1932 in Pikeville, Kentucky to the late Willie Little and the late Estie Williams Little. On August 2, 1956 he married Ida Fleming Little and she survives in Paris, Tennessee. Mr. Little is also survived by two daughters: Tammy (Rick) Lee of Paris and Melissa (Ronald) Lame of Mineral Ridge, Ohio; one son, Tim Little of Paris; four grandchildren: Phillip Gilson, Jeremy Gilson, Sammy Gilson, and Ronnie Lame; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Mr. Little was also preceded in death by a sister, Judy McKnight; and a brother, Jimmy Little.

Billy Little was a Veteran in the United States Army and he retired from General Motors in Lordstown, Ohio in 1988.