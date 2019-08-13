Bolivar woman arrested after high-speed chase in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Bolivar woman is in custody following a car chase Tuesday afternoon in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 48-year-old Tess Martin led deputies on a high-speed chase around 12:45 p.m. after deputies attempted to stop her on Shady Grove Road, according to a news release.

The release says deputies deployed spike strips after the chase continued through the county, and Martin continued to drive without tires until the rims of the vehicle were destroyed.

The release says Martin was later arrested on Highway 18.

She is expected to face charges related to providing false information about her identity, as well as resisting arrest. The release says she also had outstanding warrants for violation of probation and violation of community corrections.