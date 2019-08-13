Carroll Co. Humane Society receives spay/neuter grant

McKENZIE, Tenn. — The Carroll County Humane Society is trying to make sure residents can afford to spay or neuter their pets. Thanks to a new grant, the state is helping in that goal.

“This particular grant is called the Animal Friendly Grant, and it’s from the state of Tennessee, and the funds come from selling the Animal Friendly license plates,” Carroll County Humane Society President Caty Perritt said.

Perritt says the normal cost of having a pet spayed or neutered is expensive — something they hope to alleviate with the help of the voucher program.

“One-hundred dollars or more is what you’re looking at. For these vouchers, it’s $35 as long as you meet the requirements, and that covers the cost of the spay or neuter surgery, so it’s significant savings,” Perritt said.

But there are some requirements, including being a resident in one of the counties the shelter serves.

“We serve Carroll, Henry or Weakley, and their income needs to be $30,000 or less,” Perritt said.

The shelter holds around 30 dogs at any given time. They’ve seen firsthand how bad the cat and dog overpopulation has gotten in Carroll County.

“There’s never a shortage. We’ve got a waiting list of hundreds of dogs and hundreds of cats,” Perritt said.

The shelter also wants residents to know that due to lower overall cost, there are cat vouchers available at any time, and those vouchers are available to anyone. Not just Henry, Weakley and Carroll County residents.

The Carroll County Humane Society is a nonprofit that runs a no-kill shelter in McKenzie. Their number is 731-352-9950, and their hours are 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.