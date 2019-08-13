Chester Co. man sentenced to 20 years after gun, drugs found

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Henderson man is sentenced to serve 20 years after pleading guilty to possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana with the intent to sell.

The District Attorney’s office announced 53-year-old Victor Barham’s sentence Tuesday.

Barham was originally indicted by a Chester County grand jury in February after investigators determined Barham was involved in a disturbance in Henderson.

The release says officers found Barham with a handgun and about 21.7 grams of marijuana.

Barham is a convicted felon, with previous convictions of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, sale of cocaine and burglary.

The release says Barham pleaded guilty in June.