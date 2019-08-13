Congressman Kustoff hosts industry roundtable in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–Congressman David Kustoff hosted an industry roundabout in Jackson Tuesday.

At the Jackson Chamber of Commerce, Kustoff met industry leaders from Jackson and Madison County.

They discussed the state of the economy and the positive impact it has had on businesses throughout west Tennessee, the urgency of passing the USMCA and the importance of workforce development.

“We have a wonderful existing industry base here that is thriving and growing and anytime that we have an opportunity to meet with someone like Congressman Kustoff and have him hear our concerns and needs as well as our successes is something that we definitely want to take advantage of,” said Many White, Senior Vice President of Economic Development with the Jackson Chamber.