Cooler And Less Humid Wednesday

Tuesday August, 12th 2019: 11:00 p.m.

Starting off cooler and drier on Wednesday morning in the lower 70’s for a change! Highs will go up to around 88 by around 3 pm under a mix of clouds and sunshine in the afternoon. We will have a heat index in the middle 90’s in the mid afternoon, but still much more pleasant than the last 2 days. Our heat index bumped 119 degrees on Tuesday here in Jackson! We can say goodbye to that for a few days. Lows will dip into the upper 60’s tomorrow night and highs will remain in the upper 80’s both Wednesday and Thursday.

The extreme heat may indeed return again by the weekend along with scattered storm chances, but for now, enjoy a nice break in the heat!

