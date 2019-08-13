Decatur County Sheriff’s Office searching for criminal

DECATUR COUNTY, T enn.–The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is searching for man after pursuit and they say “he won’t be taken alive.”

Billie Joe Cruse was last known to be driving a 2006 green Chrysler PT Cruiser. His last know location was Old Hwy 69.

The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office says he is involved in crimes resulting from a pursuit that occurred Tuesday evening in Decatur and Benton counties.

Cruse has several outstanding arrest warrants from Decatur as well as Benton County.

As a result of the events, Cruse faces additional aggravated assault charges against law-enforcement, reckless endangerment and several other traffic charges.

Cruse is believed to be armed and dangerous.

If you any information to the whereabouts of Cruse, please contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office or the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Police say do not approach Cruse if you see him, just call 911 immediately.