Dyer police identify man killed in Monday crash

DYER, Tenn. — The Dyer Police Department has released the identity of a man killed Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

Edward Inman, 44, of Dyer was killed in the crash just before 7 p.m. on West Broad Street, according to a news release. Inman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Inman appears to have lost control and over-corrected before hitting a utility pole. They say witness statements indicate speed was a factor in the crash.

Gibson Electric and Gas Utility workers responded to restore power after the resulting outages.