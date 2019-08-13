Extreme Heat Today, Then Storms

Weather Update: Tuesday, August 13 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We’re off to a miserably muggy start to the day. temperatures are already starting off in the Upper 70s. In fact, we only briefly dipped down to 78 here in Jackson. Temps like yesterday will rise quickly through the 80s and back into the 90s through 10 or 11 this morning. Heat Index will be in the 110-115° range much of the afternoon. The good news is the upper ridge that is causing the hot conditions is moving west and away from West Tennessee. As that happens heights will start to fall allowing a cold front that is off to the NW to slide southeast. This morning there is robust convection ongoing across the Ohio Valley. The outflow, or rain-cooled air will move south across far West Kentucky before interacting with an extremely unstable atmosphere that is currently in place here in West Tennessee. As the front draws closer through late afternoon, I expect robust convection to blossom over the area through the early evening. The main threat will be torrential rain, and very frequent lightning again tonight. It’s going to be a noisy evening for some.

