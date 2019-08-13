Good Sportsman Marketing to open Parsons location

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A Texas-based company has announced they plan to open a new location in West Tennessee.

Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced Tuesday that Good Sportsman Marketing, or GSM Outdoors, will invest $860,000 in a new location in Parsons.

In a news release, officials say the new facility will create 34 jobs once the facility in Parsons opens.

The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor sports products including motion detector scouting cameras, laser sights and various lighting products.