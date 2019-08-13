Henderson County homeowners could face higher property taxes

LEXINGTON, Tenn.–

Deputy Comptroller Jason Mumpower said the property tax in Henderson county is inaccurate, 40% of the records are incorrect, which is why the county called for the property assessment.

Tuesday evening, Mumpower presented information from the assessment that could affect several property owners.

Now, with the property assessment roles fixed, he said some homeowners may not be happy about the results.

“You know nobody likes paying higher taxes, and if your property values change and they changed significantly, if your property shows an increase in value, that’s ultimately mean higher taxes,” said Deputy Comprtoller Jason Mumpower.

Mumpower said those affected by the changes will see a letter in the mail and if any property owners don’t agree with the changes they can appeal it.