Indicted medical professionals return to court

JACKSON, Tenn.–

In April, a dozen medical professionals were indicted on various drug conspiracy charges.

On Wednesday morning, local nurse practitioner, Britney Petway, her Supervising Physician Charles Alston and Dr. Andrew Rudin are all expected to appear in federal in court again.

Petway has requested to have the conditions of her release modified.

Alston also requested to have his release modified so he could prescribe medications, which he is not currently able to prescribe to patients.

Rudin who was the Supervising Physician for local Nurse Practitioner Jeff Young, asked to have his charged completely dropped against him.

This is due to allegations that the government has not provided enough evidence to prove he was apart of a drug conspiracy involving Young.

Both Alston and Dr. Rudin want to have separate indictments from their nurse practitioners

Petway, Alston and Dr. Rudin will appear in court Wednesday at 9am.