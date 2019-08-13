Mary Elizabeth Aden, age 92 of Lebanon, TN formerly of Paris passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019 at her residence. Her funeral service will be graveside at 11:00 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Henry Cemetery in Henry, TN with Dr. John Smith of Fairview Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery.

Ms. Mary Elizabeth Aden was born May 19, 1927 in Paris, Tennessee to the late Lawrence Lee Aden and the late Cecil May Capps Aden. She is survived by her caregivers, Valerie and Randy Priszner of Lebanon, TN.

Ms. Aden was raised on a farm in Paris before moving to Tullahoma, TN for 5 years. After that she spent the last 15 years in Lebanon, TN. She enjoyed her community and camping in the RV.