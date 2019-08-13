Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/19 – 08/13/19

1/17 Kimberly Tomlin Harassment

2/17 Andrew Frank Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

3/17 Andrew Nunnally Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

4/17 Anthony Floyd Aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call



5/17 Avonea Rhea Schedule I drug violations

6/17 Brandon Crouch Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/17 Christopher Barren Burglary, vandalism

8/17 Clintnard Estes Shoplifting



9/17 Cody Mooney Failure to appear

10/17 Darrian Samuels Assault

11/17 Donnie Dixon Aggravated burglary, vandalism

12/17 Dontel Douglas Simple domestic assault, violation of probation



13/17 Hannah Wilhite Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections

14/17 Jeremy Shannon Driving on revoked/suspended license

15/17 Michael Goodman Aggravated domestic assault

16/17 Rosalind Haynes Failure to appear



17/17 Zephaniah Switzer Violation of probation



































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/13/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.