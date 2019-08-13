Mugshots : Madison County : 08/12/19 – 08/13/19 August 13, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Kimberly Tomlin Harassment Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Andrew Frank Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Andrew Nunnally Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Anthony Floyd Aggravated domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Avonea Rhea Schedule I drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Brandon Crouch Simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Christopher Barren Burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Clintnard Estes Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Cody Mooney Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Darrian Samuels Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Donnie Dixon Aggravated burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Dontel Douglas Simple domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Hannah Wilhite Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Jeremy Shannon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Michael Goodman Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Rosalind Haynes Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Zephaniah Switzer Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 08/12/19 and 7 a.m. on 08/13/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest