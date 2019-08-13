Obion County making adjustments to the offense

TROY, Tenn. — Obion County enters into another season with the same tough region schedule.

In Region 7 4A, the Rebels take on teams such as Dyersburg, Haywood, and Crockett County every year. However, this season head coach Paul Decker is taking a different approach to his offensive style.

He plans to slowly evolve his offense into more of passing team, rather being run dominant like prior years.

Obion County will get to work this Friday against USJ at the Dyersburg Jamboree.