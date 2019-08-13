Sarai Minor becomes first female football player at Chester County

HENDERSON, Tenn. — History will be made this football season at Chester County High School. Freshman Sarai Minor becomes the first female athlete to compete in varsity football in the school’s history.

At 14 years of age, Minor plays on the defensive side of the ball, and has been doing so ever since the third grade. She admits there have been some challenges along the way, but her teammates and coaches have helped make it all worth while.

Minor continues to inspire other female athletes wanting to play high school football to simply follow their dreams.