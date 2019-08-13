SunSetter Awnings vinyl cover recall information

SunSetter has announced a recall for its vinyl covers. The covers are for motorized awnings and could pose a fall hazard.

If a powered awning is activated while the cover is secured with bungee tie-downs, the awning can open unexpectedly with enough force to strike someone standing in the awning’s path.

The firm has received 14 reports of incidents, including on report of a death and six reports of injuries.

In one reported incident, a man died after falling from a ladder and over a balcony when a motorized awning opened unexpectedly.

If you have one of these awnings, contact SunSetter for free breakaway safety clips and instructions for their use.

You can contact SunSetter toll free at 844-313-0144 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, by email at safety-clips@sunsetter.com or online at www.sunsetter.com/safety-clips.