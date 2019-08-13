Union City pushing for another playoff spot

UNION CITY, Tenn. — The Golden Tornado football culture at Union City is one built off physicality and strong execution in the run game. Year after year, Union City puts a quality product on the field. However one thing that could provide an issue late in the 2019 season is their depth.

It’s no secret that Union City competes in a very tough Region 7 2A that overflows with talent. According to twelve year head coach Darren Bowling, his players know exactly what to expect every Friday night.

The Golden Tornadoes will begin their 2019 campaign this Friday with a Jamboree scrimmage with Milan.