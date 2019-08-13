West Tennesseans deal with high heat index

JACKSON, Tenn. — Tuesday’s heat index reached 115 degrees.

Some West Tennesseans were still out in the heat exercising.

“I play ball for about 30 to 45 minutes and take a 5- to 10-minute break so I don’t overheat my body, but I still get the same workout I’m going for,” basketball player Orlando Brown said.

Workers have to deal with conditions outside as well.

“We did a little pressure washing in our breezeways, and we tried to get finished before 11 o’clock before it really got hot,” maintenance worker Chris Scates said.

“It’s really hot, but we try to stay busy, and our boss brings us plenty of Gatorade and water,” construction worker Dexter Staten said.

It is important to remember to find ways to stay hydrated and keep cool.

“If you have to come out, do it in little spurts, cool off, and then get back to your job,” maintenance worker Michael Williams said. “We’re trying to take as many breaks as we can and stay hydrated and to drink plenty of water and Gatorade as well.”

All in all, people say they’re ready for the cold front coming to West Tennessee, with hopes that it will bring some relief from the heat. That cold front is expected around 8 p.m. Tuesday.