3 Weakley County schools receive reward status

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three Weakley County schools have received “Reward” status after district scores were released Tuesday.

The district announced the status, as well as the district’s recognition as an “advancing system,” Wednesday in a news release.

The Tennessee Department of Education released the information listing Dresden Elementary School, Greenfield School and Westview High School as Reward Schools, the release says.

Schools across the state with high overall scores in testing, growth of students, attendance and graduation rates in high schools are considered for Reward School designation.

The district also received an “advancing” designation after last year’s satisfactory ranking, the release says.

State results show Weakley County schools’ achievements improved in third grade reading and math, fourth grade math, fifth grade reading and math, sixth grade reading and math, eighth grade reading and math, Algebra I and II, geometry and English I and II.