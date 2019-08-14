Another Nice Day Ahead Thursday

Wednesday August, 14th 2019: 7:50 p.m.

Overnight lows will come in with the upper 60’s! Our coolest morning of the week in a while with mostly sunny skies and highs topping out around 88 at the warmest part of the day. A second cold front moving through will keep our heat index a little lower than it was on Wednesday. We should’t go above about 91 all day and the morning will feel much cooler.

Some of the extreme heat may indeed return again by the weekend along with scattered storm chances at the end of the weekend, but for now, enjoy a nice break in the heat!

