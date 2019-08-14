Chester County focused on bringing intensity every Friday night

HENDERSON, Tenn. — It’s been a productive summer at Chester County High School, specifically in the weight room.

One strength the Eagles will rely on throughout the 2019 season will be their offensive and defensive line. The Chester County roster is a young one however, only led by 11 seniors and few juniors to round out the upperclassmen list.

Like any year, getting through the region and into the playoffs is the primary objective for the Eagles. Head coach Steve Robinson expects his team to bring energy and intensity every single week.

The Eagles open up the 2019 season with a Jamboree scrimmage at Riverside this Friday night.